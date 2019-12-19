Detroit-area mayor, others charged in fraud, bribery scheme

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit mayor and others have been charged with bribery and fraud involving hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of an ongoing public corruption investigation.

A 33-count indictment unsealed Thursday alleges Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars, the city’s Community Development Manager Jeffrey Baum and real estate developer Shady Awad participated in a scheme that included awarding Awad’s company tax-foreclosed properties.

Awad is accused of providing kickbacks that included cash and more than $40,000 worth of renovations to Sollars’ primary and vacation homes.

Sollars has denied any wrongdoing.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Baum or Awad had attorneys.