Detroit-area man arrested for shooting that wounded 2 CMU students

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they have arrested the person who opened fire at a party near Central Michigan University’s campus over the weekend, wounding two students.

Kenneth Thomas was arrested Tuesday in the Detroit area, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said. He faces 10 felony counts, though a Tuesday release did not list them.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at Deerfield Village Apartments, about 2 miles from Central Michigan’s campus.

The sheriff’s office said Thomas and a few others from the Detroit area headed to Mt. Pleasant Friday night to go to local bars. When the bars closed, they went to the party at the apartment complex. The people from Detroit and the people at the party got in a fight, at which point instigators say Thomas got a gun from a car and opened fire.

CMU quarterback John Keller, 20, and 23-year-old Tyler Bunting were injured. CMU’s student newspaper, CM Life, reported Keller was shot in the chest. At last check, he was in serious condition at the hospital.

Thomas took off, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators were able to identify him after speaking with witnesses at the party, combing through social media posts and executing search warrants.

Thomas could be arraigned as soon as Wednesday.