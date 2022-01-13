Detroit-area judge suspended for six months for misconduct

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area judge has been suspended without pay for six months for using crass and sexual language while discussing a trial with two female prosecutors.

The Michigan Supreme Court says Wayne County Judge Bruce Morrow committed misconduct. But the court ordered a shorter penalty than the 12-month suspension recommended by the Judicial Tenure Commission.

Among the allegations, Morrow tried to guess the weight of two prosecutors. He also used sexual language when discussing trial testimony with the prosecutors and a defense attorney away from the jury.

Morrow’s attorneys say asking someone their weight might be impolite but is not judicial misconduct.