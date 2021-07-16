Detroit area hit again with rain; flood warning posted

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Steady rain is soaking the Detroit area, flooding highways and raising the anxiety of residents.

Thousands had their basements wrecked by sewage during a tremendous storm two weeks ago.

On Friday, a downtown ramp to the Lodge Freeway was below water and closed, while sections of Interstate 94 in Detroit were also flooded.

The National Weather Service posted a flood warning for Wayne County until late afternoon.

In Detroit, highways are vulnerable in any long rain event because they are below ground and depend on pumps to remove water. The rain fell a day after President Joe Biden declared a disaster due to flood damage from late June.

