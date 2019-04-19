Michigan

Detroit-area doctor gets 11-plus years in opioid scheme

By:

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 10:11 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 10:11 PM EDT

DETROIT (AP) — A suburban Detroit doctor who admitted running an $18 million prescription drug scheme has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.

A federal judge on Wednesday also ordered Dr. Zongli Chang to pay a $1 million fine and forfeit $3 million. The Livonia man had pleaded guilty to orchestrating the opioid scheme between 2012 and 2017.

Chang said he was paid $150 to $400 for writing prescriptions for no medical purpose that were filled and then sold on the streets. Seven Detroit residents were also indicted, and six have pleaded guilty.

Chang's plea agreement says recruiters would take the fake patients to pharmacies to get the pills, including hydrocodone and oxycodone.

His medical license was suspended by Michigan regulators in 2017.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala

Photo Galleries