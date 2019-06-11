Detective says he’s sure ex-MSU president lied

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WOOD) — An Eaton County judge heard another day of testimony Tuesday in a hearing that will determine if Michigan State’s former president will face trial for her role in the Larry Nassar scandal.

Lou Anna K. Simon is accused of lying to investigators about when she first learned about allegations against for now-convicted sports medicine doctor who sexually abused his patients.

Day five of Simon’s preliminary hearing included two witnesses: her former executive assistant Marti Howe and Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. William Arndt.

Howe spent much of her testimony explaining the system the office had in place for staying organized with meetings. If agenda items were marked off, they were discussed.

One agenda item at the center of the attorney general’s case is from 2014. At the time, Nassar faced a Title IX investigation. Former senior adviser Paulette Granberry Russell left a handwritten note with Nassar’s name on a folder as a reminder to discuss the doctor with Simon during a meeting in May of that year. Granberry Russell testified in April she did not recall referring to Nassar by name during the meeting. Howe testified Tuesday there was no explicit proof of a conversation based on her system.

The prosecution spent a portion of Tuesday’s questioning pointing out inconsistencies between Simon’s testimoney before the U.S. Senate and what she told Arndt, who was among the MSP investigators who interviewed her last year.

“To the Senate she says she received an email from a Title IX person (in 2014). She never told you that, did she?” Assistant Attorney General Scott Teter asked Arndt.

“No,” he responded.

He also testified he has “no doubt” Simon lied to them, though Simon’s defense attorney, Lee Silver, spent much of his cross-examination refuting that.

Silver also tried to pick away at how investigators conducted their interview with Simon.

“You acknowledge Dr. Simon was not told you were conducting a criminal investigation on the record while her interview was being recorded, correct?” Silver said.

“No,” Arndt said. “It was during pleasantries prior to the tape recording.”

That interview happened before MSP discovered Nassar’s name on Granberry Russell’s folder.

The preliminary hearing is expected to continue in mid-July.