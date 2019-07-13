Detective admits mistake made in 2018 interview with Simon

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WOOD/WLNS) — Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon was in court Friday for a hearing to determine if she’ll stand trial.

Simon is accused of lying to police about what she knew about complaints until 2016 against the now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. Prosecutors say Simon knew about the allegations two years prior when a woman made a complaint against him.

During Friday’s hearing, Michigan State Police Detective Lt. Joe Cavanaugh admitted follow-up questions that could have helped in their investigation into Michigan State University were not asked of Simon.

Cavanaugh said he has no doubt Simon lied to him during his interview with her last year and it hindered their investigation.

But when he was cross-examined, Cavanaugh testified neither him nor Detective Sgt. Bill Arndt asked Simon who informed her about Nassar.

Cavanaugh acknowledged not following up with that question was a mistake on his and Arndt’s part. He also said while he believed he made notes during the interview; those notes are now destroyed.

Cavanaugh said he believed Simon’s former senior advisor told her about Nassar in 2014, but there are no documents to prove it.

“There were lots of questions that we had. Unfortunately, the follow-up question was missed by myself, and Det. Sgt. Arndt,” Cavanaugh said.

The hearing entered its sixth day Friday, stretching over the course of several months. Simon is scheduled to be back in court on June 23.