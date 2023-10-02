GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gas stations across West Michigan saw an average increase of 23 cents per gallon this past week.

Prices per gallon in Michigan jumped to around $3.75 at most stations despite wholesalers dropping the price and the price of gasoline went down as well. While that may spark some worry for motorists, one expert is advising you to wait.

“Motorists should not be in a hurry to fill up, there’s a lot of decreases. Some stations in Michigan are back below $3 per gallon,” Patrick De Haan, petroleum analyst with GasBuddy, said.

In the Grand Rapids area, stations had prices anywhere from $3.35 per gallon to $3.79 per gallon, a difference of 44 cents. Despite the recent uptick in prices, they are still nearly 38 cents lower than they were a year ago.

De Haan said he expects prices to continue to go down for a number of reasons, including a decrease in demand and a switch to the cheaper winter gasoline, which stations have been allowed to sell since Sept. 16.

The main takeaway for drivers, De Haan said, is not to panic.

“We have a long way to go and I would expect that the average price could fall 50 to 60 cents over the next couple of weeks,” he said.