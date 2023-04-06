Berrien County deputies are asking the public to help identify an armed robbery suspect. (Courtesy Berrien County Sheriff’s Office)

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in Berrien County are asking the public to help identify an armed robbery suspect.

The armed robbery happened Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. at Dale’s Mini-Mart, a gas station located at 2323 N. 5th St near Monroe Street in Niles Township, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the suspect ran from the scene.

Deputies have released two surveillance photos of the suspect, who they described as a “skinny” Black man, standing around 5-foot-10. He was carrying a small, square camouflage backpack and was wearing a black ski mask.

Anyone who can help identify him should call the sheriff’s office detective bureau at 269.983.7141, extension 7224.