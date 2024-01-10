GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public after seizing apparent prescription pills that turned out to be methamphetamine.

Deputies say the pills, seized last week during the course of a search warrant, had pharmaceutical markings but were actually meth. They say criminal drug networks often illegally manufacture counterfeit pills, making them look like real prescription opioid medications or stimulants.

“Fake prescription pills are widely accessible and often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms — making them available to anyone with a smartphone, including minors,” deputies wrote Wednesday in a news release.

The sheriff’s office says drug overdoses across the United States are at an all-time high.

“Drug traffickers and those producing these pills in their own homes are using fake pills to exploit the opioid crisis and prescription drug misuse in the United States, bringing overdose deaths and violence to American communities,” deputies wrote.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, fentanyl is the main driver of the crisis, but finding meth pressed into counterfeit pills has become increasingly common.

Deputies are reminding community members that they should only use medications prescribed by medical professionals and distributed by licensed pharmacists.

“Pills purchased outside of a licensed pharmacy are illegal, dangerous, and potentially lethal,” they wrote.