Deputies seek suspect in Mecosta Co. credit card fraud cases

A surveillance image released by the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office of a credit card fraud suspect.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Mecosta County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a credit card fraud suspect.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of credit card fraud on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The suspect used stolen credit card information at Walmart, Meijer and Lowe’s stores in Mecosta County, totaling nearly $10,000, according to a MCSO news release.

The sheriff’s office did not release any additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Jared Christensen at 231.592.0150.