Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Deputies seek suspect in Mecosta Co. credit card fraud cases

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
A surveillance image released by the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office of a credit card fraud suspect.

A surveillance image released by the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office of a credit card fraud suspect.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Mecosta County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a credit card fraud suspect.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of credit card fraud on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The suspect used stolen credit card information at Walmart, Meijer and Lowe’s stores in Mecosta County, totaling nearly $10,000, according to a MCSO news release.

The sheriff’s office did not release any additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Jared Christensen at 231.592.0150.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 