GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for a 49-year-old man who went missing Saturday.

At around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Kelly Gravit, of Cassopolis, walked away from a Berrien Township medical facility located on the 6400 block of Deans Hill Road, near its intersection with Huckleberry Road, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say he has not been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 269.983.7141.