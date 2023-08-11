An undated photo of James Alber provided by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are seeking a man who was reported missing from an adult foster care home around Niles Township Monday.

James Alber, 42, was last seen early Wednesday morning at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Alber has a disability, although they did not offer any specifics, and might require medical attention.

Alber is a white man with blond hair and green eyes, the sheriff’s office said. He is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weights around 180 pounds. He was last seen in a T-shirt, a sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Alber is asked to contact local law enforcement.