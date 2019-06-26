Deputies seek armed robbery suspect near Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect near Big Rapids Wednesday.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. at the University Parke Suites, located at 19500 14 Mile Road in Big Rapids Township.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said the armed robbery happened during a possible drug deal. The suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded money. He ran away from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as man around 5-foot-10 with a medium build.

No one was injured. The sheriff’s office said it’s believed to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231.592.0150.