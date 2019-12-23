Deputies: Man fatally hit by car in Mecosta Co.

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a man died after he was hit by a car in Green Township early Sunday morning.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US-131 near Big Rapids around 3:35 a.m.

They say they received reports of a man in the roadway acting erratic. When they arrived, they found the man, Clyde Edward Hopkinson, 27, of Cheboygan, dead in the right lane.

The victim was identified through fingerprinting, according to authorities.

Authorities say the driver, Isaac DeRuiter, 18, of Caledonia, did not stop, but later called 911 to say that he hit something on the road. DeRuiter stopped at a gas station in Osceola County and waited for deputies to arrive.

Deputies say DeRuiter was cooperative throughout the investigation and speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Authorities are still investigating the reason Hopkinson was on US-131 as they say there was no car associated with him in the area.

Traffic in the northbound lanes was diverted for about three hours during the initial investigation.

Multiple agencies assisted with the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231.592.0150 or email tips@mecostacounty.org.