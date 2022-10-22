PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man drowned Friday in a Lake near Cassopolis, deputies say.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, an empty kayak was found adrift at the northwest corner of Belas Lake in Penn Township around 7:23 a.m. There was hunting equipment floating near the boat.

Authorities searched the area and found the body of the kayak’s owner, 50-year-old Terry Allen Westphal under the surface.

Investigation shows that Westphal fell into the water from his kayak and drowned, deputies say. An autopsy is being conducted and the drowning is still under investigation.