WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after falling out of his kayak and into a lake north of Watervliet, deputies say.

He was identified as Hunter Baldwin, 23, of Watervliet.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responder were called to Paw Paw Lake around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on a report that someone was unresponsive after being pulled from the water. They tried to save Baldwin, but he died.

Witnesses told deputies that they saw Baldwin fishing from his kayak about 70 or 80 yards offshore. Later, they noticed his kayak had rolled over and he was in the water, yelling for help and trying to stay afloat. They got him into a boat and brought him to a dock, where they started CPR.

An autopsy will be conducted.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating but the death does not appear to be suspicious in any way. Baldwin was wearing a life jacket, deputies said.