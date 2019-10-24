Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Deputies: Man broke into camper, assaulted Kent Co. couple

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
A booking photo of Robert Christopher Williams. (Courtesy of the Mason County Sheriff's Office)

A booking photo of Robert Christopher Williams. (Courtesy of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office)

HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 35-year-old Chicago man has been charged after breaking into a camper and assaulting a Byron Center couple.

The incident happened at 3 a.m. Saturday at Ludington State Park in Hamlin Township.

Investigators say Robert Christopher Williams broke into an occupied camper while intoxicated and assaulted the owner.

The couple reportedly did not know the suspect. No injuries were reported during the assault, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams was arrested at the scene. He was arraigned on one count of home invasion and one count of assault. He was released on bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 