Deputies: Man broke into camper, assaulted Kent Co. couple

A booking photo of Robert Christopher Williams. (Courtesy of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office)

HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 35-year-old Chicago man has been charged after breaking into a camper and assaulting a Byron Center couple.

The incident happened at 3 a.m. Saturday at Ludington State Park in Hamlin Township.

Investigators say Robert Christopher Williams broke into an occupied camper while intoxicated and assaulted the owner.

The couple reportedly did not know the suspect. No injuries were reported during the assault, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams was arrested at the scene. He was arraigned on one count of home invasion and one count of assault. He was released on bond.