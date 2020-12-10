Deputies look for missing Mecosta County boy

An undated courtesy photo of Adolfo Vera.

FORK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in Mecosta County are asking for help in finding a missing boy.

They say Adolfo Vera, 12, was left alone at his home in Fork Township, near Barryton, Wednesday evening.

He’s described as 4-foot-4 weighing about 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black pants and a dark colored coat.

Deputies say its not believed the boy has been the victim of a crime at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meceola Central Dispatch at 231.796.4811.

