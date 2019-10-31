Deputies ID driver killed in crash involving school bus

BROOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the driver killed in a crash involving a school bus as 24-year-old Ashley Tice of Broomfield Township.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Oct. 24 on Coldwater Road near River Road in Isabella County’s Broomfield Township, west of Mount Pleasant.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said Tice was driving on Coldwater Road when she went into the oncoming lane and struck a northbound Chippewa Hills school bus.

The bus was transporting the school’s JV football team, deputies said.

The southbound vehicle caught fire and Tice was killed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said two students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.