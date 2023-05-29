COLFAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Hudsonville woman was injured after her Tesla crashed while in self-driving mode near Big Rapids.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday on M-20 near 135th Avenue in Colfax Township, southeast of Big Rapids.

Investigators said the driver, a 41-year-old Hudsonville woman, was heading westbound on M-20 when she put her Tesla in self-driving mode. She told deputies that once in self-driving mode, the car went off the roadway, struck a tree and rolled several times.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that the sheriff’s office said were not life-threatening.