FREE SOIL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man has been arrested and charged with murdering his wife by hitting her with a vehicle in Free Soil Township Friday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m., deputies with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office were sent to US-31 south of Freeman Road after receiving reports that a woman was hit by a vehicle.

When deputies arrived, the woman, later identified as 45-year-old Melissa Sue Casterman of Grand Rapids, was dead.

Investigators learned that Casterman had been driving a 2013 Lincoln MKX southbound on US-31. During an argument with her husband, she pulled the vehicle onto the shoulder and got out of the vehicle.

As she crossed the highway and walked southbound on the northbound shoulder, her husband, 58-year-old Mark Lazon Casterman of Grand Rapids, got behind the wheel, the sheriff’s office said. He drove past Melissa Casterman twice before making a final U-turn in front of Freeman Creek Equipment, sped up the vehicle, crossed the center line and hit Melissa Casterman.

The sheriff’s office said she was killed instantly.

Mark Casterman has been arrested and charged with one count of homicide — open murder — statutory short form, one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, one count of operating — license suspended, revoked, denied — causing death, and one count of operating while intoxicated — third offense.

He faces life in prison if convicted.

His bond has been set at $1 million.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Hansen with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 231.843.3475 extension 128 or the Mason/Oceana County 911 Center toll-free at 800.364.7332.