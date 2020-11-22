Deputies: Driver in stolen car flees traffic stop, crashes

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who took off from a traffic stop west of Mecosta and then crashed was driving a stolen car, authorities say.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to pull the man over for a traffic violation around 12:40 p.m. Sunday on 120th Avenue near 11 Mile Road in Austin Township.

Authorities say the man kept driving and led the deputies onto a nearby seasonal road, where he crashed.

He was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Deputies soon determined the car he was driving was stolen.

Authorities did not identify the man or indicate where he is from, saying only that he is 33. He is expected to face several charges but a Sunday evening release did not list them.