Deputies: Car avoids dog in road, crashes in Cass Co.

The scene of a car crash in Howard Township. (Cass County Sheriff’s Office – Dec. 25, 2019)

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a rollover car crash happened in Howard Township Wednesday after a driver tried to avoid hitting a dog that ran into the road.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Detroit Road and Barron Lake Road.

Deputies say a 36-year-old driver and his passenger were driving eastbound on Detroit Road. A witness said a small dog ran into the road and the driver tried to avoid hitting the dog. The car then went off the road and overturned, hitting a utility pole.

Power was immediately lost in the area due to the crash, authorities say.

They say both the driver and passenger went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say both people were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor in this crash.

The crash is still under investigation as of Monday evening.