Deputies: Car avoids dog in road, crashes in Cass Co.

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

The scene of a car crash in Howard Township. (Cass County Sheriff’s Office – Dec. 25, 2019)

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a rollover car crash happened in Howard Township Wednesday after a driver tried to avoid hitting a dog that ran into the road.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Detroit Road and Barron Lake Road.  

Deputies say a 36-year-old driver and his passenger were driving eastbound on Detroit Road. A witness said a small dog ran into the road and the driver tried to avoid hitting the dog. The car then went off the road and overturned, hitting a utility pole.

The scene of a car crash in Howard Township. (Cass County Sheriff’s Office – Dec. 25, 2019)

Power was immediately lost in the area due to the crash, authorities say.

They say both the driver and passenger went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say both people were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor in this crash.

The crash is still under investigation as of Monday evening.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 