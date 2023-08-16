ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — An inmate at the Berrien County jail died in an emergency room Tuesday after going into cardiac arrest, deputies say.

Around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, 40-year-old Robert Graves, of Benton Harbor, was found going in and out of consciousness in his cell, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday release.

Jail deputies and medical staff said they attended to Graves and called an ambulance.

While in the ambulance, Graves went into cardiac arrest, the sheriff’s office said. Paramedics started life-saving measures.

Graves was taken to a local emergency room. Treatment continued, but he died there around 11:20 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said preliminary autopsy results from Wednesday morning indicated a slightly enlarged heart. There were no signs of trauma, according to the office.

Graves was jailed Monday on charges of drunk driving, fleeing police, resisting and obstructing and violating a driver’s license, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said after Graves was arrested, staff at a local medical center cleared him to be lodged in the jail.