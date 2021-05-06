Deputies: Alcohol factor in Mecosta Co. crash; 1 hospitalized

MILLBROOK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle crash in Mecosta County early Thursday morning.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly after 2:30 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash near Costabella Road and Cherry Street in Millbrook Township, west of Mount Pleasant.

The driver was heading northbound on Costabella when the vehicle crossed the center line, went off the roadway, hit the ditch, went airborne and jumped Cherry Street. While airborne, the vehicle hit some trees then hit the north embankment of Pine River where it appears the vehicle flipped, according to a MCSO news release.

The driver, a 35-year-old Blanchard woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

In the release, Sheriff Brian Miller reminded everyone to not drink and drive and to wear their seatbelt.