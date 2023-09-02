SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 3-year-old staying at his family’s lake house drowned Friday afternoon in a Silver Creek Township lake.

Around 3:30 p.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Indian Lake after receiving reports of a drowning.

Responding deputies learned that a 3-year-old from Hinsdale, Illinois, had been pulled from the lake by a relative. His relative had attempted CPR, and first responders took over and attempted to revive him.

He died at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies do not suspect foul play was involved.

The drowning remains under investigation.