MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Saturday after a crash in Mason Township, deputies say.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of Wayne Street and Union Road.

A 31-year-old Niles resident, northbound on Union Road, turned left into a home but did not clear the road in time, deputies said. The Niles resident then collided with a motorcycle that was heading south, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said both the driver of the motorcycle and his passenger were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate how severe their injuries were, nor did it indicate whether the Niles resident was hurt.

No helmets were worn, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies do not believe alcohol was involved.