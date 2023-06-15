BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two women were arrested in Indiana Thursday after an armed robbery in Bertrand Township, deputies say.

On Thursday just before 8 a.m., police were called to a Store 12, a liquor store, in Bertrand Township on a report of armed robbery, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a woman entered the store with a gun and stole money.

Then, the woman went east on US-12, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they used video surveillance and automatic license plate reading technology to find the vehicle and two female suspects in St. Joseph County in Indiana.

Both women were arrested and lodged in the St. Joseph County Jail in Indiana, deputies said. Their names were not released.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said it would seek charges for the Bertrand Township armed robbery, as well as another armed robbery that took place Wednesday morning in Niles.

The sheriff’s office said authorities in Indiana would also seek charges for armed robberies that happened in their state.