Deputies: 1 killed in Newaygo Co. car crash

ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed in a car crash Monday in Ashland Township, according to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies posted on Facebook saying they were dispatched to South Mason Drive (M-37), north of East 112 Street shortly after 8 a.m.

When they arrived, they found that a car driving southbound on South Mason Drive lost control, crossing the centerline. A SUV driving northbound could not avoid the southbound car and crashed into the side of the southbound car.

The driver of the southbound car, a 28-year-old Newaygo woman, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 41-year-old woman from Grant, was uninjured.

There weren’t any passengers in either car.

Many other agencies assisted the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office.

They are still investigating the crash. They say alcohol or drugs does not appear to be factor in the crash.