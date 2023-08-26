BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a woman was hurt during a shooting in the parking lot of an off-campus college apartment complex in Big Rapids Township.

It happened Saturday at around 3:20 a.m., with hundreds of people in the parking lot, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, deputies said they found over 40 shell casings from multiple caliber handguns, several damaged cars and bullet strikes to multiple apartments.

Deputies then learned a 21-year-old woman had been shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and then released.

There were reportedly three or more shooters, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ferris State University police, Big Rapids Department of Public Safety, Mecosta County EMS and Meceola Central Dispatch also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the identities of the shooters is asked to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231.592.0150.