Deputies: 1 injured in rollover car crash

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person was ejected from a car during a rollover crash in Big Rapids Sunday.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 6 p.m. on northbound US-131 between Woodward Avenue and 17 Mile Road.

They say a 26-year-old woman was driving northbound when her car left the roadway and rolled. She was ejected from the car during the crash.

Deputies say the victim was transported to a hospital for possible life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim at this time.

Mecosta County EMS and Big Rapids Township Fire and Rescue assisted the incident.

