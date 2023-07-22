WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman died after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Mecosta County, deputies say.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. in Remus, at East Wheatland Avenue and Hewlett Street, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a 58-year-old woman from Lake was heading east on East Wheatland Avenue when she lost control of her car, crossed the center line and ultimately hit a westbound car head-on.

The 58-year-old woman died on scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the westbound car, a 55-year-old woman from Blanchard, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, according to deputies.

No names were released Saturday.

The crash is under investigation, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said.