An undated photo of Malik Taylor provided by the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say they have charged one suspect and are still seeking two more after an off-campus apartment shooting near Ferris State University.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Malik Taylor, of Norton Shores, had been charged in 77th District Court with discharge of a firearm in or at a building, assault with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and three counts of felony firearm. There were seven counts in total.

His bond was set at $125,000, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said it was still seeking information about two other suspects in the shooting.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office requested information on the two people circled, who are suspects in the Aug. 26 shooting near Ferris State University. (Courtesy)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231.592.0150.

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 26 in the parking lot, with hundreds of people present, according to the sheriff’s office.

A woman was shot in the leg, and deputies said they found over 40 shell casings.