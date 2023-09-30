GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The U.S. Department of Labor is suing the owner of four Michigan 7-Eleven stores after an investigation showed inaccurate payroll records.

The lawsuit was filed against Ali Haider, who serves as president of the Michigan Franchise Owners Association of 7-Eleven and owns and operates a location in Zeeland, two in East Lansing and one in Perry.

In its investigation, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that the company and its owner did not pay workers time-and-a-half overtime from November 2020 to November 2022. Instead, Haider’s companies paid some workers off the books. Records of employee hours worked and pay received were not recorded accurately. These actions violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, the department said.

The lawsuit seeks $36,528 in back wages and damages for 13 workers who were employed by Haider’s company, Ali & Companies LLC.