Dental group taking nominations for health makeover

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local dental group is offering a gift of a lifetime: the chance to transform people with a total health extreme makeover.

Infinity Dental is looking for people in West Michigan who are deserving of a new start. They want your help finding them.

The group is offering the makeover as a way to spread positivity in the community.

“Let’s be honest. There’s not a lot of positivity out there right now. We wanted to pick somebody that really was deserving, and we wanted to get something out in the community that was a lot of positivity,” Elias Achey, D.M.D., said.

Multiple local businesses have donated their services for the makeover.

“Since we’re doing this for four locations — so for four individuals — our teams have been going around for the last two to three months to local businesses and getting them on board in donating their services,” Jared Van Ittersum, D.D.S., said.

You can register to win, or nominate someone else, at infinitydentalextrememakeover.com.