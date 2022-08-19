This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and Adam Fox. (Kent County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The case of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her COVID-19 shutdowns will soon be in the hands of a jury — again.

In the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids Friday morning, the defense rested in the retrial of Barry Croft of Delaware and Adam Fox of metro Grand Rapids.

Defense attorneys called several FBI agents to the stand in their efforts to convince jurors Croft and Fox were entrapped by the feds.

The prosecution had spent about two weeks working to show the jury that Croft and Fox led the conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer, putting two men who already pleaded guilty in the case on the stand to say that they were “full in” on the plan and “eager” to carry it out.

Closing arguments were expected to happen Monday, after which the jury was expected to begin deliberating.

Croft and Fox’s first trial ended in a hung jury in April. Two other men tried with them then were acquitted.

After court Thursday, one of the men who was acquitted, Brandon Caserta, told reporters that the FBI “concocted” the kidnapping plot by framing a group of gun enthusiasts as violent extremists.

“This is a group of dudes who shoot guns and talk crap,” Caserta said. “I think it’s ridiculous that the government still going to try to continue to push this narrative that these people are actually terrorists.”