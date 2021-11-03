Decriminalize Nature continues push in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Voters in Detroit approved a proposal on Tuesday that essentially decriminalizes entheogenic plants like magic mushrooms and ayahuasca.

An organization is working to pass similar legislation at the state level and locally here in Grand Rapids.

Myc Williams, the Co-Director of Decriminalize Nature Michigan, says while many are listed as Schedule 1 drugs under the Drug Enforcement Administration, they have medicinal and other religious use.

“The idea that they’re Schedule 1 was based out of fear and hysteria. The whole Nixon-era war on drugs, trying to quell the anti-war movement, trying to quell voices of minorities across our country,” Williams said.

He says the group will use the vote as momentum to keep the push going toward a statewide acceptance.