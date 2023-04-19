GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Isabella County man is expected to face charges after police found a woman’s body inside his home.

The discovery was made Monday morning at a home in Deerfield Township, about five miles northwest of Mount Pleasant. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home after family members requested a welfare check on the woman who lived there.

According to police, family members had a falling out and had not had contact with the woman in two years. However, they had recently become “increasingly concerned” about her.

When police arrived at the home, a 54-year-old man answered the door and claimed that the woman no longer lived there. He could not provide a forwarding address. He was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Detectives got another warrant to investigate the home and quickly found the woman’s body. The Sheriff’s Office said the 67-year-old woman had been deceased “for an unknown period of time.” The Michigan State Police crime lab was brought to the scene to process the body.

The man remains in police custody and is expected to be charged with fraudulent activity and failure to report a death. An autopsy will be performed, which could lead to more criminal charges.