Death toll increased to 4 in multi-vehicle crash

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a fourth person has died after a three-vehicle crash in Isabella County Sunday.

Three others were injured, including two people from Byron Center.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on eastbound M-20 near Vroman Road in Chippewa Township, east of Mount Pleasant.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said a Jeep was heading eastbound on M-20 when it went into oncoming traffic, striking a Chevy Avalanche head-on. The Avalanche then spun sideways and was struck by a Nissan Altima.

Authorities say the driver of the Jeep, who was killed instantly, may have been experiencing a medical issue. He was a 48-year-old man from Hemlock. A passenger in the Jeep, a 36-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Avalanche, a 34-year-old Stanford woman, was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two passengers in the Avalanche also died.

One was a 43-year-old man, who was ejected from the vehicle and died on the way to the hospital. It appears he was not wearing his seatbelt, the sheriff’s office said.

The other was a 3-year-old child in the rear seat. Investigators say it appears the child’s seat was not fastened correctly or the child unbuckled part of the car seat before the crash.

The 60-year-old male driver and the 56-year-old female passenger in the Nissan Altima were from Byron Center. Both received non-life-threatening injuries.