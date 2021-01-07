Deal reached on project to protect lakes from invasive fish

Michigan

by: JOHN FLESHER, The Associated Press

In this June 13, 2012, file photo, Asian carp, jolted by an electric current from a research boat, jump from the Illinois River near Havana, Ill. The governor of Illinois, Democrat J.B. Pritzker, is authorizing initial steps toward installation of technologies in a Chicago-area waterway to prevent Asian carp from reaching Lake Michigan. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan and Illinois have reached a deal with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on funding the next phase of a project to keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes.

The plan calls for installing fish-repelling mechanisms at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.

The area is a choke point between the carp-infested Illinois River and Lake Michigan.

Both states agreed to pay some of the design and engineering costs for the $858 million project.

Scientists say if Asian carp reach the Great Lakes, they could out-compete native fish for food and habitat.

