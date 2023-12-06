GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Drug Enforcement Administration is shining a light on the threat of methamphetamine, as leaders with the agency say meth seizures and investigations in Michigan remain high.

During the 2023 fiscal year, the DEA seized 286 kilograms of methamphetamine in Michigan, down from 328 the year prior. Despite the encouraging decline, meth continues to hit communities hard.

“Nationally, we seize more methamphetamine than we do fentanyl,” Brian McNeal, Public Information Officer for DEA Detroit Field Division said.

McNeal said that most of the meth law enforcement finds is coming from drug trafficking organizations or cartels in Mexico.

“And that meth is absolutely flooding these markets and that’s what we’re seeing now. The days of one-pot operations are very fleeting,” McNeal said.

He added that prices of meth are also being slashed by suppliers, which creates another slew of challenges.

“Street dealers are almost getting it for free to establish footholds in new markets,” McNeal said.

In Kent County, there have been 317 possession cases and 52 delivery/possession with intent to deliver meth cases this year, according to county Prosecutor Chris Becker.

In addition to the drug getting cheaper, it’s also becoming purer.

“We’re seeing methamphetamine, 96% to 97% pure. When you were using Ephedrine and other chemicals to make methamphetamine from a massive drug store purchase in the early 2000s, you weren’t making this pure form of methamphetamine,” McNeal said.

As for cracking down on meth sales, McNeal said the DEA wants to go after the high-level dealers responsible for bringing it in.

Dr. Colleen Lane is Corewell Health’s chief of addiction medicine. Locally, she said meth usage is common and it affects a wide range of people.

“It’s probably one of the top three substances that we see that people are struggling with here in our community,” Lane said. “It’s absolutely common for us to see someone who is a professional and then the next patient might be someone who is unhoused.”

Lane added that a stimulant use crisis is overlapping an opioid epidemic, which can have extremely harmful effects.

“Their circulation is interrupted and their breathing is interrupted, and those things together just increase exponentially somebody’s risk for an overdose,” Lane said.

But Lane said there are treatment options available and it’s important to support people on their road to recovery because healing from meth addiction can take a long time.

“Support groups, therapy, we do have the ability to treat depression, because oftentimes that’s one of the underlying things driving methamphetamine use, so doing all those things to support that person,” Lane said.

Corewell Health offers walk-in addiction clinic hours Monday through Friday.