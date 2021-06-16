DEA: 2 MI men arrested in connection to 5 pharmacy break-ins

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have arrested two men believed to have been involved in multiple pharmacy burglaries in multiple states, including a break-in in Kalamazoo on Tuesday.

A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent named Keonta Dure Anthony and Dajohn Christopher Davis, both from eastern Michigan, as suspects in a criminal complaint Tuesday.

The agent believes the two men broke into five pharmacies, where they stole drugs that they later sold.

The agent also believes a third person was involved.

Following Tuesday’s burglary of Westside Pharmacy in Kalamazoo, Michigan State Police was able to track down and take into custody both men after a pursuit that ended in Eaton County.

The DEA officer believes the two men have committed two criminal offenses: conspiracy to commit burglary of controlled substances and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The DEA has been following Anthony and Davis over five pharmacy break-ins.

SEPT. 1, 2020, MATTAWAN

On Sept. 1, 2020 around 5 a.m., Davis texted Anthony a hotel address, according to cellphone data investigators obtained with a warrant.

About an hour later, the Medicine Tree Pharmacy in Mattawan was broken into. The pharmacy is 11 miles away from the hotel address, the agent wrote.

Court documents say surveillance footage showed three men break-in through the front door. It says one man had a trash bag that they used to put money and stolen items inside.

They tried to break-into the room with controlled substances using two crowbars but couldn’t.

Investigators say video shows the men driving a car that looked like a blue Ford Explorer.

OCT. 19, 2020, MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA

On Oct. 19, 2020, around 5:45 a.m., Fairview Hiawatha Pharmacy in Minneapolis was broken into. Phone records place Davis around that area around 3:30 a.m. and 4:20 a.m., authorities say.

The Minneapolis Police Department believe the front door was broken into using a crowbar. Investigators found a locked cabinet inside the building was also broken into using a crowbar. About 12 different controlled substances were stolen, worth about $13,500 in total, authorities say.

Later that day, Anthony was pulled over with an unnamed passenger in Wisconsin. He told the trooper he had visited the Mall of America in Minnesota and were driving back to Michigan.

Investigators found photos on Anthony’s phone showing bottles of controlled substances — including bottles with a hand-written “X” on the lid. A pharmacist at Fairview Hiawatha Pharmacy had told investigators they usually wrote an “X” on the top of open pill bottles.

Investigators also found photos taken later on Oct. 19 with Anthony, Davis and Anthony’s brother holding stacks of money.

DEC. 24, 2020, GEORGETOWN, KENTUCKY

On Christmas Eve, around 6:42 a.m., the Georgetown Apothecary in Georgetown, Kentucky was broken into.

Local police found a window was broken into and traces of blood were found. Around four controlled substances were stolen, worth about $100, authorities say.

A pharmacy employee looked at photos DEA investigators found on Anthony’s phone, and confirmed the National Drug Code numbers on the bottles in the pictures matched those stolen from the pharmacy.

Anthony also took pictures of a leg wound that authorities believe he got from broken glass.

Investigators are waiting on results to compare Anthony’s DNA with blood found on scene.

Surveillance video showed perpetrators breaking in with a baseball bat, which looked similar to one later found in Anthony’s car on Feb. 2.

On Feb. 2, investigators learned he was staying at a hotel in Grand Rapids. He and two others were pulled over by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and gave deputies permission to search a second car he’d left at the hotel, a blue Ford Explorer. Investigators found multiple burglary tools in the car, including crowbars and a baseball bat.

They also took his phone at that time.

It was later discovered the blue Ford Explorer was stolen from the Detroit area.

FEB. 11, 2021, GRAND RAPIDS

On Feb. 11, 2021 around 5:30 a.m., there was an attempted break-in at Kay Pharmacy on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Surveillance video shows a blue 2020 Ford Explorer drove by the front door multiple times before backing up next to the rear door of the pharmacy, investigators say. Video shows a person trying to break-in with a sledgehammer.

Cellphone records place Anthony at the pharmacy on Jan. 30 and Feb. 2. The DEA agent believes he was there to plan the break-in.

Anthony also searched for “Kay pharmacy” multiple times online, authorities say.

JUNE 15, 2021, KALAMAZOO

On Tuesday around 12:15 a.m., investigators started following two Jeeps, one registered to Anthony and one rented, going west on I-94 near Ann Arbor.

At 5:20 a.m., a GPS tracker on the rented Jeep showed they parked in front of the Westside Pharmacy on West Main Street in Kalamazoo and then left, traveling north on US-131.

Around 5:35 a.m., an alarm was triggered at the pharmacy, which was closed.

Investigators say the the front door had been forced open and they found shattered glass, but security bars had kept the burglars out.

At 5:50 a.m., Michigan State Police saw the two Jeeps traveling on US-131. MSP troopers pulled Anthony over in one of the Jeeps.

Troopers tried to pull the second Jeep over, but it wouldn’t stop, instead getting onto I-96 and driving over 100 miles per hour. The Jeep exited onto M-100, but eventually ran into a house on Greenwood Street in Grand Ledge around 6:50 a.m.

Two people ran away from the car. Investigators were able to find and arrest Davis. They were not able to find the second person.

In the Jeep they found crowbars, Davis’ driver’s license, gloves and a small amount of pills.

The DEA agent believes the three men tried to break into the pharmacy, but were stopped by the secuirty bars.

The DEA officer Anthony and Davis committed two criminal offenses: conspiracy to commit burglary of controlled substances and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.