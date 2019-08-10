David Sadler, father of late Mike Sadler, dies

An undated photo of the Sadler family. Courtesy of Michigan State University Athletics.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — David Sadler, the father of late Michigan State University and Forest Hills Northern punter Michael Sadler, has died.

The Michael Sadler Foundation made the announcement on its Facebook page.

The cause of David’s death is not known at this time, but he had been in declining health

David’s son, Michael played at MSU from 2011 to 2014. He died in a car crash in July 2016.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Sadler, Karen’s husband and father of Michael and Katie…. Posted by Michael Sadler Foundation on Friday, August 9, 2019

The Michael Sadler Foundation was created following his death to keep his legacy alive.

Gifts in David’s memory can be made to the Michael Sadler Foundation, PO Box 150335, Grand Rapids, MI 49515 or Faith Hospice, 2100 Raybrook Street SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.

The family will be holding a private memorial service.