Data: West Michigan communities lagging in census count

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows many West Michigan communities lagging behind other regions of the state in census returns.

The state as a whole is performing well. It has the third-best return rate in the country at 68.1%. At the same time, only two West Michigan communities are in the top 10 for our state: Ottawa County (4th) and Kent County (10th).

Generally, suburban areas have the highest return rate. Huntington Woods in Oakland County has already returned 91.9% of its census forms. East Grand Rapids (87.5%) is the top-ranked city from West Michigan and is fourth-best in Michigan.

West Michigan only has four cities in the top 20 (Hudsonville, Rockford and Grandville) and just seven cities in the top 50 (Richland, Zeeland and Portage).

Saugatuck has the worst ranking of all West Michigan communities — 523rd out of 533 cities — with a 33.3% return rate.

You can search through state and national date using this tool from the U.S. Census Bureau.