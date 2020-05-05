Data: Michigan ahead of the curve on 2020 census

The map shows the self-response rate from households in each county in Michigan. (Courtesy U.S. Census Bureau)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The latest data released by the U.S. Census Bureau shows Michiganders have a higher-than-average response rate for the 2020 census.

The latest data, which was updated Sunday, shows 63.3% of Michiganders have returned their census forms. That’s fifth highest in the country, only behind Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Census graphs show the southern half of the state is much more willing to participate in the census. Virtually all of the counties in the southern half of the state have a participation rate above 50%. While nearly every county in the northern half has less than 50% participation.

Ottawa County has the highest participation rate in West Michigan with 72.9% — trailing only Macomb and Livingston counties. Kent County has the next highest rate in West Michigan at 70.8% followed by Kalamazoo County with 68.2%, Ionia County with 67.9% and Muskegon County with 67%.

You can check out the latest data from the Census Bureau online.