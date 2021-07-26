Data: Childhood vaccination rates slipping in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 31% of kids in the state are not up to date on their childhood vaccinations.

Mary Wisinksi with the Kent County Health Department says the county’s childhood vaccination rate is above 75%, but that number is lower than it was the year before.

Wisinski says the pandemic contributed to the issue with some families afraid to visit their doctor and many offices closed. Without routine vaccinations, we could be looking at outbreaks of measles, chicken pox and whooping cough, especially as children return to school.

The health department encourages parents to double check their child’s vaccine status and make an appointment as soon as possible to get kids up to date on all their childhood vaccines.