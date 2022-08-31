GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was at an event in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon along with several other Democrats running for state and federal office.

She spoke with News 8 about the cases against the men charged at the state level for allegedly plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Five of them — Shawn Fix, Brian Higgins, Eric Molitor, Michael Null and William Null — have been in court this week in Grand Traverse County for their cases. Each are charged with giving material in support of a terrorist act. A judge is expected to decide if there’s enough evidence to send them to trial.

News 8 asked Nessel about why the state cases have taken so long to move forward.

“It all had to do with when these cases were scheduled by the court,” Nessel said. “Now obviously COVID played a very big factor in terms of why it’s taking so long. We charged these cases at the same time, same exact time. There were no delays on the part of the prosecution for the state cases, it was all a matter of when the courts scheduled these hearings.”

Barry Croft and Adam Fox were both convicted in federal court for their roles in the conspiracy last week.