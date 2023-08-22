CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of trying to rob a Cassopolis gas station while armed with a box cutter in July faces several charges, while the beer-toting customer who fired seven shots at the would-be robber will not be charged, according to the prosecutor.

The Cass County prosecutor’s office announced Tuesday that Cordelius Anthony Martin, 35, was arraigned Aug. 17 on charges of armed robbery, assault with intent to rob while armed and felonious assault. Martin was charged as a fourth-time habitual offender, and his bond was set at $100,000, the prosecutor said.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor said the customer inside the Stone Lake Marathon Mini Mart who shot at the would-be robber will not face any charges.

The customer had a valid concealed pistol license, as well as previous experience as a security guard, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The office said it determined the customer’s actions were “lawful and justified” to defend himself and the clerk: Michigan law states that if one is not engaged in a crime, one may use deadly force against another if one “honestly and reasonably” believes that using deadly force is essential to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to oneself or another.

The attempted robbery took place shortly before 10 p.m. July 27 at the Stone Lake Marathon in Cassopolis.

Police said the suspect threatened the clerk with a box cutter. Then, surveillance video showed the customer, who was holding a six-pack of beer at the time, pulling a handgun and firing seven total shots at the would-be robber.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana for his injuries and later released.

A preliminary hearing for Martin is set for Aug. 24.