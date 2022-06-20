GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a two-year pause, the Great Lakes cruise ship industry is ready for a record-breaking season.

Nine ships cruise the Great Lakes, stopping at ports like Holland, Muskegon, Ontario, Milwaukee and Detroit.

Dave Lorenz, the vice president of Travel Michigan, said cruising on the Great Lakes involves smaller ships with fewer than 200 passengers on board for a more intimate experience. Cruises on the Great Lakes brings more than $120 million into the local economy.

